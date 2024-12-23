'Dalit was murdered, Fadnavis must answer': Rahul Gandhi takes on BJP over anti-Dalit riots during high-profile Parbhani visit

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday met the family of Somnath Suryawanshi, a Dalit man who allegedly died in judicial custody following the violence in Parbhani, Maharashtra earlier this month.

Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that systemic caste-based discrimination led to Suryawanshi’s death.

“This is not about politics. This is about an ideology that perpetuates such injustice. The Chief Minister is accountable for his statements, and action must be taken against those responsible for this custodial death,” Gandhi said, as quoted by ANI.

Gandhi also shared that he had reviewed the post-mortem report, videos, and photographs, asserting that Suryawanshi’s death was "100 per cent custodial." He accused the state government of failing to protect Dalit lives and uphold the Constitution, a cause Suryawanshi was allegedly fighting for before his arrest.

The incident traces back to December 10, when violence erupted in Parbhani after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution, placed near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue at the city’s railway station, was damaged. Suryawanshi, a resident of Shankar Nagar in Parbhani, was arrested in connection with the violence and died five days later, on December 15, after reportedly complaining of chest pain while in judicial custody.

Responding to Gandhi’s accusations, Chief Minister Fadnavis denied any foul play, stating that CCTV footage from the district prison showed no signs of violence against Suryawanshi. However, he assured that a judicial probe was underway and promised stringent action if the investigation uncovered evidence of custodial assault.

“The Congress leader’s visit to Parbhani is politically motivated,” Fadnavis claimed, adding, “We are committed to ensuring the truth comes out and justice is delivered.”

Suryawanshi’s death has sparked outrage among Dalit communities and human rights activists, reigniting debates over custodial violence and caste-based oppression in India. Gandhi’s visit to Parbhani and his vocal criticism of the BJP government reflect the Congress party’s efforts to spotlight issues of social justice ahead of the upcoming elections.