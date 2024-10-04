'Damaging Savarkar's reputation': Rahul Gandhi summoned by Pune court in defamation case over remarks on Savarkar

A Pune court has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of the late Hindutva ideologue Vinayak 'Veer' Damodar Savarkar. The case stems from Gandhi's alleged defamatory remarks about Savarkar made during his visit to the United Kingdom in 2023. Gandhi has been ordered to appear in court on October 23.

Satyaki Savarkar, grandson of one of Vinayak Savarkar's brothers, lodged the complaint in April 2023. According to the complaint, Rahul Gandhi allegedly made disparaging comments about the Hindutva leader during a public event in London on March 5, 2023, while addressing a gathering of the Overseas Congress.

The complaint asserts, "For reasons best known to him, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly defamed and abused Savarkar over the years. On March 5, 2023, during a speech in the UK, he intentionally made baseless and harmful allegations against Savarkar, fully aware that they were false, with the intent to damage Savarkar's reputation."

Satyaki Savarkar further contends that the Congress leader’s comments were deliberately made so as to cause distress to the family of Savarkar. He has requested the court to try Gandhi under the law, seeking maximum punishment and compensation for the damage caused.

This is not the only defamation case Rahul Gandhi is facing related to Savarkar. A Nashik court recently summoned Gandhi in a separate case, where he is accused of making similar objectionable remarks about Savarkar during a press conference in Hingoli and a public speech in November 2022.

The complainant in the Nashik case, who heads an NGO, alleges that Gandhi’s comments were intended to tarnish Savarkar's image and reputation in society. Both cases reflect ongoing tensions surrounding Gandhi's repeated criticisms of the controversial Hindutva figure.