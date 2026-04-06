A court in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district has sentenced nine police officers to death for their involvement in the custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks in Thoothukudi district, as per reported by NDTV.

The case, which shocked the nation, dates back to June 19, 2020, when the father and son, who ran a mobile shop, were arrested for allegedly keeping their store open after hours during the lockdown—a claim that was later proven to be false.

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Jayaraj and Benicks were taken to the Sathankulam police station, where they were allegedly tortured throughout the night. Within days, both died. Relatives of the victims reported severe physical abuse, including rectal bleeding and other signs of violence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation after the Madras High Court directed it to do so, following the initial probe by the state police's CB-CID.

The CBI arrested 10 policemen, including an inspector, two sub-inspectors, and several constables. The agency filed murder charges against the accused officers.

A crucial part of the investigation was the testimony of a woman constable, who revealed that blood stains were found on tables and lathis at the police station, confirming the allegations of assault. However, the investigation also encountered setbacks, including the deletion of key CCTV footage from the station, which was reportedly set to be erased automatically every day.

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This case has sparked widespread outrage, and the death sentence given to the police officers marks a significant step in seeking justice for Jayaraj and Benicks.