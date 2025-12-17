Park Medi World shares disappoint on market debut; stock lists at 4% discount

Shares of Park Medi World disappointed on their stock market debut on Wednesday, December 17 as the hospital and healthcare chain was settled at Rs 155.60 on BSE, a discount of 3.95 per cent over its issue price at Rs 162. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a discount of 1.98 per cent over its issue price at Rs 158.80 on NSE.

Listing of Park Medi World has been below the expected lines. Ahead of its listing, shares of Park Medi World were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 4-5 apeice, suggesting a mild listing pop of nearly 3 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 3-4 during the bidding phase.

As of its listing price of Park Medi World, retail investors, who received a single lot of 92 equity, made a loss of Rs 588.8 on their investment. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 14 lots, consisting of 1,196 equity shares, lost Rs 8,243.2 on their investment of Rs 2,08,656.

The IPO of Park Medi World ran for subscription between December 10-12. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 154-162 per share with a lot size of 92 shares. It raised a total of Rs 920 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of 4,75,30,864 shares worth Rs 770 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 92,59,259 shares worth 150 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 8.10 times, attracting bids nearly Rs 5,500 crore through more than 6.45 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 11.48 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 15.15 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 3.16 times during the bidding.

Incorporated in 2011, New Delhi-based Park Medi World is a private hospital chain operating primarily in North India, with a total bed capacity of 3,000 beds. It operates 14 multi-super speciality hospitals under the ‘Park’ brand, with network operations in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, offering more than 30 super speciality and speciality services.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting it as a long-term pick for the investors. Nuvama Wealth Management, CLSA India, DAM Capital Advisors and Intensive Fiscal Services were the book running lead managers and Kfin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue.