Nephrocare Health Services shares make a decent D-st debut; stock lists at 7% premium

Shares of Nephrocare Health Services made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, December 17 as the dialysis solutions provider kicked-off its maiden trading session at Rs 491.70 on BSE, a premium of 6.89 per cent over its issue price at Rs 460. Similarly, the stock was settled with a premium of 6.52 per cent over its issue price at Rs 490 on NSE.

Listing of Nephrocare Health Services has been slightly below the expectations. Ahead of its listing, shares of Nephrocare Health Services were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 35-37 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 7-8 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 30-33 during the bidding phase.

As of its listing price, retail investors of Nephrocare Health Services, who received a single lot of 32 equity, made a profit of Rs 1,014 on their investment. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 14 lots, consisting of 448 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 14,201.6 on their investment of Rs 2,06,080.

The IPO of Nephrocare Health Services ran for bidding between December 10 and December 12. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 438-460 per share with a lot size of 32 shares. It raised a total of Rs 871.05 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of 76,82,717 shares worth Rs 353.40 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 1,12,53,102 shares worth 517.64 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 13.96 times, attracting bids nearly Rs 8,600 crore through more than 4.54 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 27.47 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 24.27 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 2.31 times during the bidding.

Incorporated in 2010, Hyderabad-based Nephrocare Health Services provides end-to-end dialysis care through a wide network of clinics across India and select international markets. The company offers services including diagnosis, haemodialysis, home and mobile dialysis, and wellness programs, supported by an in-house pharmacy.

Majority of the brokerage firms had suggested subscribing to the issue. ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, Ambit and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) were appointed as the book running lead managers and Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.