Delhi air pollution: Air quality improves to ‘very poor’ category with AQI of 379 

Delhi air pollution: The air quality in the national capital has improved from the ‘severe’ to ‘severe plus’ levels witnessed in the past few days to ‘very poor’ on Thursday. According to SAFAR-India data, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi has improved to 379, a significant dip from Wednesday’s 424 and Tuesday’s 492 levels. Tuesday saw one of the season’s worst air quality, almost nearing 500.

According to SAFAR-India, Alipur station recorded an AQI of 408, while Anand Vihar recorded 405, Ashok Vihar 414, Bawana 418, Burari Crossing 418, Dwarka Sector 8 401, IGI Airport 370, ITO 355, Jahangirpuri 435, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 354, Lodhi Road 335, Mandir Marg 365, Mundka 413, Najafgarh 366, Narela 395, North Campus DU 356, Okhla Phase 2 381, RK Puram 389, Rohini 407, Siri Fort 373, Vivek Vihar 396, and Wazirpur 436 among others.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good,’ 51-100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101-200 ‘moderate,’ 201-300 ‘poor,’ 301-400 ‘very poor,’ 401-450 ‘severe,’ and above 450 ‘severe plus.’

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies on Thursday, with smog and shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours. It also anticipates smog and shallow fog in the evening.

DELHI AIR POLLUTION

A recent survey has uncovered that every family in Delhi-NCR now has a member suffering from pollution-related ailments. The study by LocalCircles stated that 75 per cent of families in the region have members suffering from sore throat or cough. Fifty-eight per cent of the surveyed families reported headaches, while 50 per cent had a family struggling with breathing difficulties or asthma.

Around 27 per cent of the families reported using air purifiers, while 23 per cent said they were not doing anything to protect themselves.

The percentage of families with at least one ill member has increased from 69 per cent on November 1 to 75 per cent by November 19, the survey stated.