Delhi air pollution: Nation capital continues to breathe hazardous air with 'very poor' AQI at 360

Delhi’s air quality crisis has reached alarming levels, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 360 recently, indicating a “very poor” air quality. This level of pollution poses serious health risks, affecting millions of residents, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Delhi’s air pollution is primarily driven by high levels of particulate matter, including PM2.5, which are fine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. These particles often originate from vehicle emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, and, during the winter, crop burning from neighbouring states. One specific concern is ammonium nitrate, a component of PM2.5, which forms when ammonia gas combines with nitric acid from fossil fuel combustion.

Alarming indications

A recent study by the University of Southern California, which examined the cognitive impact of air pollution on children, adds another alarming dimension to Delhi’s pollution problem. The study, which focused on 8,500 children in the U.S., found that exposure to pollutants, especially ammonium nitrate, can impair cognitive performance in children between the ages of 9 and 10.

The harmful effects of PM2.5 on children’s cognitive abilities could potentially hinder educational performance and overall development. Furthermore, these findings suggest that exposure to PM2.5 does not only impact respiratory health but may also pose long-term risks to brain health.

PM2.5 and the risk of neurological disorders in adults

The USC study also noted a potential link between ammonium nitrate and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia in adults. Research led by Megan Herting from the Keck School of Medicine at USC emphasizes the importance of understanding particulate matter at a more granular level, with a focus on the specific chemicals it contains.

The study, published in *Environmental Health Perspectives*, calls for targeted research on the sources and chemical makeup of PM2.5 to inform stricter air quality regulations.

The study’s findings point to the potential of PM2.5 to bypass the blood-brain barrier, allowing harmful particles to reach and possibly damage brain tissue. This raises significant public health concerns, especially for a city like Delhi, where exposure to high levels of PM2.5 has become a part of daily life.

Living with air pollution: The new normal in urban India

With air pollution at severe levels, many residents of urban India, including Delhi, are forced to adopt protective measures to safeguard their health. Mask-wearing has become increasingly common, and many households consider air purifiers essential. However, access to these protective measures remains out of reach for many lower-income families.

(With inputs from Kumar Kunal)