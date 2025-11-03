Delhi air pollution: No respite as AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category at 324; political blame game ensues

Delhi air quality continues to remain ‘very poor’ and is likely to stay so till November 4. As per SAFAR-India data, Delhi’s AQI stood at 324, which is in the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), slow winds on Sunday – wind speed had dropped below 8 kmph from the northwest direction – reduced dispersion of pollutants over the city. Meanwhile, the political slugfest over Delhi’s terrible air quality continues.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Monday morning, according to CPCB data, most stations had a reading over 300, while many recorded upwards of 350. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Here are the readings from some of the stations:

Anand Vihar – 364

CRRI Mathura Road – 341

Dwarka Sector 8 – 340

IGI Airport – 285

Jahangirpuri – 340

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 328

Lodhi Road – 310

Mandir Marg – 318

Mundka – 341

Narela – 382

Nehru Nagar – 338

North Campus, DU – 331

Okhla Phase 2 – 323

Patparganj – 336

Punjabi Bagh – 353

Pusa – 337

RK Puram – 342

Rohini – 360

Shadipur – 335

Sirifort – 344

Vivek Vihar – 481

POLITICAL SLUGFEST

Advertisement

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to intervene urgently in response to worsening air pollution in Delhi.

Gandhi described returning to the capital as "truly shocking" due to the deteriorating air. She referred to the pollution as "like a grey shroud thrown over it.”

Highlighting the health risks, Gandhi stated, "Those who suffer from respiratory issues, children who commute to school every day and senior citizens especially, need urgent intervention to clear the filthy smog we are all breathing." She stressed that Delhi's citizens face this "toxicity with no recourse" year after year, urging leaders to prioritise public health.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised Gandhi's timing and questioned her silence during previous administrations. He remarked, "It is surprising to see that after almost two decades of Delhiites suffering from acute pollution, Priyanka Gandhi has today woken up to raise the issue of pollution in the national capital."

Advertisement

Sachdeva also highlighted that previous Congress-led governments were responsible for critical pollution episodes, stating, "Delhiites very well remember that Delhi city was first turned into a worst gas chamber during the Congress government rule around the year 2009 and it was Congress government of Punjab till 2022 whose callousness led to mass crop residual burning further adding to Delhiites' woes."

He accused Priyanka Gandhi of never speaking up about Delhi's pollution situation during the rule of her party or Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.