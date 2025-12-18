Titagarh Rail shares in focus on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of Titagarh Rail are in focus today after the firm said it has secured Rs 273 crore order from the Indian Railways for the supply and maintenance of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles (RBMV). The order signals the company's maiden win in the safety and signalling systems segment.

The stock ended 1.88% lower at Rs 774.80 on Wednesday. Titagarh Rail Systems market cap stood at Rs 10,434 crore.

Total 0.19 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.45 crore. However, Titagarh Rail stock has fallen 40.79% in a year, 30% in 2025 and 27.22% in two years.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1350 on December 17, 2024. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 36.6, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

Under the terms of the Letter of Acceptance (LOA), the Kolkata-based company will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of the RBMVs. The contract also mandates Titagarh to provide training to Indian Railways personnel, alongside servicing and breakdown maintenance support.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.

"This maiden order marks a significant strategic milestone for TRSL, signalling the company's successful entry into a high-value, technology-driven and safety-critical segment," the company stated.

The RBMV is a specialised, self-propelled on-track machine designed for the inspection, maintenance, and restoration of railway infrastructure. These vehicles integrate advanced systems for track maintenance and overhead equipment (OHE) works, aimed at enhancing operational safety and reliability across the rail network.