Delhi air pollution: Veil of smog engulfs national capital; AQI drops to 354

Delhi air pollution: Delhiites woke up to a thin veil of smog engulfing the national capital. Even as the Delhi government implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II on Tuesday, things appear to remain grim.

On Wednesday 8 am, Delhi’s air quality had dipped to 354, which is in the ‘very poor’ category. Some of the measuring stations recorded AQI over 400, which is in the ‘severe’ category. The air quality is classified under different categories: ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300), ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400), ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450), and ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI>450).

According to SAFAR-India, Lodhi Road station recorded an AQI of 297, Mandir Marg of 355, Mundka DPCC of 373, Najafgarh DPCC of 342, Nehru Nagar DPCC of 345, North Campus DU of 345, Okhla Phase II of 346, Punjabi Bagh DPCC of 345, Pusa, IMD of 305, RK Puram, DPCC of 352, Rohini DPCC of 348, Vivek Vihar DPCC of 399, Wazipur of 387, Anand Vihar, DPCC of 402, Bawana DPCC of 391, Dwarka Sector 8 of 367, IGI Airport of 367, Jahangirpuri, CPCC of 417.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of smog engulfs the National Capital as the air quality continues to deteriorate.



(Visuals from Aerocity area) pic.twitter.com/I0bGGuCYbC — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

Delhi has been experiencing deteriorated air quality for the past seven days.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a slew of measures to improve air quality, including extra metro trips, road dust control, and easing of traffic congestion. As per the GRAP-II measures, restrictions have been imposed on coal and firewood, as well as generator sets. Inspections at demolition sites have also been intensified.

The minister announced that Delhi Metro will make 40 additional train trips from Wednesday, while the frequency of DTC buses will also be increased. He also wrote to the transport minister of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, urging them to ensure no diesel buses from their states plied to the national capital.

The minister also blamed the BJP-ruled states neighbouring Delhi, and urged them to control pollution there.