Delhi airport bomb threat: 13-year-old boy arrested for sending threat mail 'just for fun'

A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly sending a threat email to the Delhi Airport. The email falsely claimed that a bomb had been planted on the Dubai-bound flight, police said on Sunday.

The boy had sent the mail "just for fun" after being influenced by the news of another teenager who made a hoax bomb threat call a few days ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

A complaint was registered regarding a bomb threat on a Dubai-bound flight on June 18, DCP said. The incident occurred on the same day, Rangnani stated.

An FIR was lodged and an investigation was launched based on it. All the guidelines, protocols, and SOPs were followed to ensure the safety and security of the passengers, DCP added.

"Airport was put on high alert, and an emergency was declared," she said.

However, during the investigation it was found that the email was a hoax, she said.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the e-mail ID was deleted just after sending the email. The email was traced at Pithoragarh in Uttranchal," Rangnani said.

A team was sent and the boy was apprehended for sending the hoax email. "The boy told the police team that his parents had given a mobile to him for study purposes through which he sent the email and later deleted his ID. He did not share any information with his parents as he was scared. He was apprehended and handed over to his parents," she added.