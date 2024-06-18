Dubai-bound plane from Delhi receives hoax bomb threat on email

A Dubai-bound plane from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport received a bomb threat via email on Monday. However, upon inspection, nothing suspicious was found and the threat was deemed a hoax.

The email was received by the Delhi International Airport Limited at 9.35 am on Monday, according to news agency ANI, citing the police.

Related Articles

"On June 17 at 9.35 am, an email was received in DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) office, IGI Airport, with the threat of a bomb inside a Delhi to Dubai flight. Accordingly, necessary legal action has been taken and nothing suspicious was found," the Delhi Police said.

This hoax bomb threat is the latest in multiple similar cases.

This comes on the same day a power outage lasted several minutes at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport causing minor disruptions to some services within the terminal. Air conditioners in the terminal stopped working during the outage which lasted about 7 minutes but were restored soon after, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. One airline source said the power outage caused check-in and boarding delays.

June is typically a busy month for the airline industry in India as schools are shut for the summer break. Some social media users posted images of passengers standing in long queues at check-in counters as airline officials waited for computers to power up again.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets with domestic air travel expected to double to 300 million passengers from a record 152 million in 2023, according to government data.

Earlier this month, an Air Canada flight from Delhi to Toronto received a bomb threat via email. The police later discovered that a 13-year-old boy from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, had sent the email. He told the police that he got the idea after hearing about a bomb threat to a Mumbai flight in the media.

