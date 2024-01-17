scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Delhi airport’s revamped main runway to re-open this week, says Scindia

Feedback

Delhi airport’s revamped main runway to re-open this week, says Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister said that GRAP IV and G20 caused delays in operationalising the CAT IIIB-compliant runway

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi airport’s revamped main runway to re-open this week, says Scindia Delhi airport’s revamped main runway to re-open this week, says Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Wednesday said that the second CAT IIIB runway at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport will be operational by this week, reported India Today.

Scindia said that GRAP IV and G20 caused delays in operationalising the CAT IIIB-compliant runway at Delhi Airport, which led to travel chaos. Runway 28/10 has been closed since September 2023 for necessary recarpeting and maintenance work. 

A CAT III landing is a precision approach that allows aircraft to land safely in low-visibility conditions.

A cold wave bringing dense fog this week to parts of northern India disrupted flights for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, delaying more than 100 and forcing cancellations of about 20.

Weather authorities forecast five more days of fog, with minimum temperatures on Tuesday ranging from 2 degrees Celsius to 5 C in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 109 flights from Delhi’s airport were delayed and 19 cancelled, aviation website Flightradar24 showed.

Low visibility resulting from the fog has caused widespread air traffic chaos this week, with hundreds of flights out of New Delhi delayed or cancelled.

Published on: Jan 17, 2024, 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement