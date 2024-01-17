Delhi airport’s revamped main runway to re-open this week, says Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Wednesday said that the second CAT IIIB runway at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport will be operational by this week, reported India Today.

Scindia said that GRAP IV and G20 caused delays in operationalising the CAT IIIB-compliant runway at Delhi Airport, which led to travel chaos. Runway 28/10 has been closed since September 2023 for necessary recarpeting and maintenance work.

A CAT III landing is a precision approach that allows aircraft to land safely in low-visibility conditions.

A cold wave bringing dense fog this week to parts of northern India disrupted flights for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, delaying more than 100 and forcing cancellations of about 20.

Weather authorities forecast five more days of fog, with minimum temperatures on Tuesday ranging from 2 degrees Celsius to 5 C in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 109 flights from Delhi’s airport were delayed and 19 cancelled, aviation website Flightradar24 showed.

Low visibility resulting from the fog has caused widespread air traffic chaos this week, with hundreds of flights out of New Delhi delayed or cancelled.