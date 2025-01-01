'Efforts being made to cut votes of...': Arvind Kejriwal writes to RSS on BJP's 'wrongdoings', saffron party says...

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. In his letter, Kejriwal highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) 'wrongdoings' and questioned whether the RSS supports these actions.

He also asked whether the RSS backs the buying of votes as suggested by certain media reports, while alleging that the saffron party has been distributing money to voters in Delhi.

"There are reports in the media that the RSS will seek votes for the BJP in the Delhi elections. Is this true? Before this, people want to know from you whether the RSS supports the wrongdoings committed by the BJP in the recent past?" Kejriwal asked.

He also claimed that on a large scale, efforts are being made to cut the votes of the poor, Dalits, people from Purvanchal and slum dwellers even though these people are living in Delhi for years. He also went onto ask: "Don't you think that the BJP is weakening Indian democracy in this way?"

The BJP did not take long to respond to Kejriwal's letter to Bhagwat. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva offered Kejriwal some advice for the new year, which included stopping the lies and making false promises.

He also said that the people of Delhi hope that Kejriwal will not take false oaths on his children in the new year.

"Hopefully, now Kejriwal will not take false oaths on his children. Kejriwal should take a pledge that he will not accept donations from anti-national forces. Kejriwal will not make false promises to the people of Delhi. Kejriwal should take this oath in the new year."

Not only this, Kejriwal also accused the BJP on Sunday of carrying out 'Operation Lotus' in his assembly constituency. He claimed that in the past 15 days, the BJP has filed applications for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes.

He also accused the saffron party of manipulating voters list in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

"Why there is a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12% of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is being going on in the name of election." Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held in February this year.