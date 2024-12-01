Crack in INDI Alliance? Kejriwal rules out tie-up with Congress for Delhi assembly polls

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has dismissed any possibility of an alliance between his party and Congress for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February.

“There will be no alliance in Delhi,” Kejriwal stated at a press conference in New Delhi on December 1.

Although AAP and Congress are both part of the opposition INDI alliance and contested the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together earlier this year, they failed to win any seats, while BJP securing all the seats.

The two parties also couldn’t finalise a seat-sharing arrangement before the Haryana Assembly elections in October despite multiple rounds of talks.

On November 30, Congress had announced its decision to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections alone, ruling out any alliance with the AAP. Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav stated that the party will contest all 70 seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on its own. He clarified that there will be no alliance with any party for the elections. Yadav further stated that the decision regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate will be made by the Congress Legislative Party after the elections.

The developments assume significance after Congress failed to maintain its momentum in the recently concluded assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra and fared miserably compared to its Lok Sabha performance.

In a separate development, Kejriwal criticised the BJP-led central government for its alleged failure to address law and order issues in Delhi. He claimed that instead of taking action against criminals, an attack was orchestrated on him during his padyatra in Malviya Nagar on November 30.

BJP is yet responded to these allegations.

During the press conference, Kejriwal mentioned that the liquid thrown at him during the attack was harmless, but could have been dangerous. He pointed out that this was the third such incident in the last 35 days.

Ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, AAP is focusing on micro-level meetings to communicate its key electoral promises to voters. These promises include free electricity, water, pilgrimage for the elderly, and bus rides for women. Party leaders announced on Thursday that the AAP is organizing over 50,000 meetings across all 70 Assembly constituencies as part of the ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign.

Having been in power in Delhi since 2015, AAP is set to face off against the BJP, which is the main opposition, in the upcoming contest for the 70 Assembly seats.

Kejriwal stated that the party is investing public funds into providing these ‘Revdis’ (freebies), including electricity, water, healthcare, education, bus rides for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly.

The selection of candidates is also crucial this time, as several current MLAs are vying for second and third terms. Additionally, AAP is intensifying its grassroots campaign to ensure that every woman in Delhi understands the positive impact of the Kejriwal government’s policies.

These micro meetings will eventually lead to larger gatherings where the party will highlight other issues, such as the deteriorating law and order situation and the BJP’s role in obstructing various welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies)