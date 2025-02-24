Delhi Assembly's first session today after Rekha Gupta takes charge as CM. 14 pending CAG reports, ₹2,500 aid promise in focus

The latest session of the Delhi Assembly is set to take place on Monday. This will be the first session after BJP's Rekha Gupta took oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday. The first day of the session will begin with the newly elected MLAs being sworn in.

In this session, Gupta will move the motion for veteran BJP leader Vijender Gupta to be elected as the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Senior BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht, who won from the Mustafabad assembly constituency, is also likely to be elected as the Deputy Speaker today.

Besides this, fireworks are likely between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the tabling of the 14 pending reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

In its maiden session as the opposition party, the AAP will also challenge the BJP on the promise of ₹2,500 monthly aid to women. Before taking the oath as the Delhi CM, Gupta assured that the women of Delhi will get the first instalment on March 8 (International Women's Day).

Former Delhi CM Atishi was named as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) for Delhi Assembly. She managed to retain her assembly seat Kalkaji in the recent assembly polls. Moreover, Rekha Gupta claimed that the AAP government has left the state exchequer empty.

"The condition which the (previous) government has left for us. When we sat with officers to review the financial status of the current government, we found that the government exchequer was empty," Rekha Gupta said.

Atishi countered Gupta's claim, saying the AAP passed on a "fiscally strong" government to the BJP, asking her to stop making "excuses" and deliver on "so-called guarantees and promises".

She added that when AAP took over the reins in Delhi in 2015, the budget was ₹30,000 crore and left it at ₹70,000 crore 10 years later in 2025. In the recently held assembly elections in Delhi, the BJP pulled off a major upset by winning 48 out of the total 70 assembly seats.

The AAP, on the other hand, was reduced from 62 to 22 seats and the Congress failed to win even a single seat.