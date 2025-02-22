Delhi BJP govt gears up for action: Rs 500 LPG, road repairs, and clean drinking water

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held multiple meetings with ministers and senior officials from the Public Works Department, the Women and Child Department, and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Speaking to reporters, she said she also reviewed the condition of roads and potholes across the city.

LPG cylinders for Rs 500, resolving Delhi’s dirty water issue, Rs 2,500 financial aid for women from poor families, and road repairs were some of the key agendas discussed in these meetings by the BJP government on Friday.

The CM and her Cabinet ministers are set to hit the roads on Saturday to assess the situation firsthand. They will inspect roads, hospitals, and water quality. CM directed DJB officials to submit a detailed report identifying areas affected by dirty drinking water, reasons behind the problem, and immediate solutions, as reported by Indian Express.

She emphasized the need for a prompt resolution to the issue of contaminated drinking water, insisting there should be no shortages. Instead of waiting for the summer action plan, she expects the officials to submit their report with solutions by Tuesday. Ministers also held separate discussions with their respective departments to ensure the timely implementation of BJP’s pre-election promises.

According to officials, Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met with senior officials to discuss the rollout of subsidized LPG cylinders. The BJP had pledged cooking gas at Rs 500 for women from poor families and free cylinders during Holi and Diwali.

The department has been tasked with creating a proposal that outlines the project's financial implications, eligibility criteria, rollout timeline, and terms and conditions. They are in the process of drafting a detailed plan and budget proposal, which will later be presented to the minister for further discussion and approval, ensuring a thorough examination of all key aspects before moving forward, according to Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly will be held on February 24, 25, and 27. The session will begin with the appointment of a new Speaker and the oath-taking of new MLAs. On February 25, the L-G will address the House, and on February 27, the government will table 14 pending CAG reports on the performance of the previous AAP government.