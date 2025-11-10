‘All possibilities being probed’: Amit Shah on Red Fort car blast that killed 8, left 24 injured

A powerful explosion near the historic Red Fort today evening left at least eight people dead and 24 others injured, triggering panic in one of Delhi’s busiest zones. The blast, which occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort metro station, gutted multiple vehicles and sent shockwaves across the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the incident, saying the explosion took place in a Hyundai i20 car and caused injuries to several pedestrians. “Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA have begun a thorough investigation,” Shah said, adding that he has instructed officials to examine all nearby CCTV footage.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the victims of the Delhi blast, saying, “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities.” He added that he has reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials.

The Home Minister said he had spoken to the Delhi Commissioner of Police and the Special Branch in-charge, both of whom are at the scene. “We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately,” Shah said.

According to officials, six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw were completely gutted in the fire that followed the explosion. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control by 7:29 pm, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was of such intensity that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away, with the sound reportedly heard as far as ITO, several kilometres from the site.

Eyewitness videos circulated by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association captured the horror — one showed a body lying on the roof of a vehicle, another depicted a body sprawled on the road amid burning cars. Witnesses said body parts were scattered near the blast site.

“The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high,” a senior Delhi Fire Service official said.

The injured have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, where several are said to be in critical condition.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and National Security Guard (NSG), is examining the site to determine the cause and nature of the blast.

A high alert has been sounded across the national capital, with security beefed up at metro stations, markets, and key government buildings.

As investigations continue, Delhi remains tense — shaken by an explosion that ripped through its heart on an ordinary evening, turning one of the city’s most visited heritage zones into a scene of chaos and loss.