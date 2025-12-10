Shares of defence majors Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock are in a downtrend, falling up to 37% from their record highs. Cochin Shipyard shares are stuck in bear grip, approaching the oversold zone with RSI of 33.3. A RSI below the 30 indicates the stock is oversold and has more sellers than buyers.

On the other hand, Mazagon Dock shares have entered oversold zone with a RSI of 28.8.

Both Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages, indicating bearish momentum on the defence stocks.

In the current session, Cochin Shipyard stock slipped 0.17% to Rs 1614 against the previous close of Rs 1617. Market cap of the defence firm slipped to Rs 42,483 crore. However, the multibagger stock has gained 155% in two years and risen 428% in three years.

On similar lines, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 2466.60 against the previous close of Rs 2491. Market cap of the defence firm slipped to Rs 99,417 crore. However, the multibagger stock has gained 139.58% in two years and risen 458% in three years.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares have lost 34% from their record high of Rs 3778 reached on May 29, 2025.

Cochin Shipyard

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "Cochin Shipyard remains in a powerful long-term uptrend with strong buying on dips. Immediate support lies near Rs 1,560– Rs 1,580. Momentum is healthy, and price is consolidating before the next move. A breakout above Rs 1,650 can push the stock toward Rs 1,700–1,740. Trend weakens only if Rs 1,560 is broken decisively."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "This stock has been in a clear downtrend, consistently forming lower highs and lower lows, which reflects sustained bearish pressure. It is currently trading below all major EMAs (20, 50, 100, and 200), confirming weakness across short-medium- and long-term timeframes. The RSI stands at 34.99, indicating oversold to weak momentum conditions. At present, the stock is trading near a key support zone, with the next important supports placed at Rs 1600 and Rs 1400. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at Rs 1800–1850, and only a close above this zone may signal early strength. Given the prevailing trend and weak indicators, no new positions are suggested at current levels."

Mazagon Dock

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities said,"Mazagon Dock is consolidating after a steep rally, holding above Rs 2,400– Rs 2,430 support. The trend remains bullish as buyers defend dips aggressively. A move above Rs 2,520 can restart upward momentum. Short-term targets lie at Rs 2,580–2,640. Trend stays intact unless price falls below Rs 2,400."

Shitij Gandhi, AVP – Equity Technical Research at SMC Global Securities said, "The stock has slipped into a weak zone as a clear descending triangle breakdown takes shape on the daily chart. Repeated rejections near the falling trendline and the 200-day average highlight persistent selling pressure. This week’s close below the key Rs 2,650 horizontal support confirms a bearish continuation pattern, keeping sellers firmly in control. If the stock fails to reclaim this zone quickly, downside levels toward Rs 2,500–2,450 may unfold."