Subex shares rise 7% amid falling market, here's why 

Shares of Subex zoomed 7% today after the software company said it won a 5-year deal in Europe with a leading integrated energy & telecom provider. This engagement involves providing Fraud management software, business consulting, training, managed services and support.

Describing its client, the company said, "One of the largest integrated energy and telecommunications provider in Europe whose operations include the energy sector (power grids, renewable energy, EV charging) and the telecommunications sector (fiber broadband, mobile telephony)."

Subex stock rose over 7% to Rs 12.59 against the previous close of Rs 11.75. The stock opened higher at Rs 12.59. The share trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

The share has lost 44.59% in a year and fallen 38.56% in 2022. However in a week, the stock has gained 26.62%.

A total of 2.06 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.84 lakh. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 674 crore on the BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 26.98 on December 10, 2024 and a 52 week low of Rs 10.57 on April 7, 2025.

Subex provides operations and business support systems (OSS/BSS) to communication service providers (CSPs) in the telecom industry. Its segments include software products and software-related services. The company offers products and services such as HyperSense, Business Assurance, Fraud Management, Network Asset Management, Capacity Management, Partner Ecosystem Management, Analytics Center of Trust (ACT), Subex Secure, and IDcentral.

Meanwhile, Sensex fell 273 pts to 84,392 and Nifty slipped 81 pts to 25,758 in the afternoon session today.