Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks for Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana in jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested a 15-day custody for Arvind Kejriwal, citing his alleged lack of cooperation in the investigation. Kejriwal, speaking before entering court, criticized the actions of the Prime Minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody until April 15 in a money laundering case, has requested permission to bring several books to Tihar jail. Among them are religious texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana, along with a book titled "How Prime Ministers Decide" by Neerja Chaudhary. 

In court, AAP ministers and Kejriwal's wife were present. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and his custody was extended till April 1 following the ED's plea. The probe agency accuses him of involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be lodged in Tihar's jail number 2

Published on: Apr 01, 2024, 5:09 PM IST
