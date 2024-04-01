Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be lodged in Tihar's jail number 2

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be housed in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail in the National Capital. He will be solitary in the facility since AAP MP Sanjay Singh, also implicated in the PMLA case, was moved to jail number 5 a few days ago, ANI quoted prison sources as saying.

He will be lodged in Tihar's Jail No 2, while his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, is in Jail No 1, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in Jail No 7, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is in Jail No 5.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, is currently in Jail No. 6 in the women's section. Kavitha is accused of involvement in the 'south group' that allegedly paid bribes to the AAP to obtain liquor licenses in the national capital.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15 in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 and has remained in their custody since. His custody was extended by a Delhi court until April 1 on March 28. Kejriwal has filed a case against his arrest in the Delhi High Court, citing a violation of his fundamental rights. The court has asked the ED to respond by April 2.

The ED alleges that profits from the excise policy were used to fund AAP's election campaigns. Kejriwal is the third AAP leader to be arrested in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam after missing nine ED summons. He has called his arrest a 'political conspiracy', prompting significant protests from his party.

Last week, it was reported that Kejriwal's health was worsening, with fluctuations in his blood sugar levels.

Arvind Kejriwal's Routine in Jail

Kejriwal and the other prisoners' days will start at sunrise, around 6:30 am. They will receive tea and a few slices of bread for breakfast.After a morning shower, Kejriwal will either go to court (if there's a hearing scheduled) or have a meeting with his legal team.

Lunch is served between 10:30 and 11 am, consisting of dal, sabzi, and either five rotis or rice.

Prisoners are confined to their cells from noon to 3 pm.At 3:30 pm, they receive a cup of tea and two biscuits, and lawyer meetings can occur at 4 pm. Dinner, similar to lunch, is served at 5:30 pm, and by 7 pm, prisoners are locked up for the night.

Kejriwal is permitted to watch television except during scheduled prison activities like meals and lock-up. He can access around 18 to 20 channels covering news, entertainment, and sports.

Medical personnel are available 24/7 for emergencies. Given Kejriwal's diabetes, he will undergo regular check-ups during his time in prison. His lawyer has requested a special diet considering his condition.

The Chief Minister, who has continued to govern Delhi from the ED lock-up, can meet family members twice a week. However, their names must be on an approved list cleared by prison security.