Delhi CM race: BJP may pick Baniya leader; Vijender, Rekha, Mahajan among top names, say sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce the next Chief Minister of Delhi today. Sources told India Today that the party may choose a leader from the Baniya community, which has a strong voter base in the capital. Top contenders include Vijender Gupta, Rekha Gupta, and Jitender Mahajan, all prominent Baniya leaders within the BJP.

The newly elected BJP legislature party members will convene at the party’s Delhi unit office on Wednesday to elect their leader, following which the official announcement will be made by BJP’s central observers.

Baniya Leaders Among Top Choices

Among the frontrunners, Vijender Gupta, a senior BJP leader and former Delhi BJP president, has retained the Rohini seat since 2015 despite AAP’s dominance in the city. He previously served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, making him a strong contender for the CM post.

Another name gaining attention is Rekha Gupta, a veteran RSS-backed leader and newly elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh. Speculation suggests that BJP may appoint a woman as Delhi’s Chief Minister, making her a key candidate.

Jitender Mahajan, a three-time MLA from Rohtas Nagar, is also considered a strong choice, given his close ties to the RSS and the Baniya community’s electoral influence.

The Baniya community, historically involved in trade and commerce, holds significant political and economic influence in Delhi. Their support is believed to have played a crucial role in the BJP’s victory in the February 5 Assembly elections, which ended AAP’s decade-long rule. Notably, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also belongs to the Baniya community.

Other Contenders in the Race

Apart from Baniya leaders, other prominent names in the race include: Parvesh Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Ashish Sood, a key Punjabi leader in the BJP, who has held senior positions in the Delhi BJP. Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP president, under whose leadership the party secured its historic victory in the assembly polls.

Grand Oath-Taking Ceremony Planned at Ramlila Ground

The swearing-in ceremony is set for February 20 at Ramlila Ground, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and other dignitaries in attendance. The entire new Cabinet will take the oath at the grand event, marking BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years.



