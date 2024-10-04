Delhi doctor murder's prime suspect posts disturbing message, 'Kar diya 2024 mein murder'

In a shocking incident early Thursday morning at a nursing home in Kalindi Kunj, southeast Delhi, where Dr. Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner, was shot dead. Authorities have apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the crime.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. when the apprehended juvenile, accompanied by another teenage accomplice, visited the three-bedded Nima Hospital in Khadda Colony seeking first-aid treatment. It was then that the youth allegedly opened fire on Dr Akhtar.

Following the shooting, the main suspect reportedly posted a disturbing message on social media, accompanied by his photograph. The caption read: "Kar diya 2024 mein murder" (Finally committed murder in 2024).

Police officials have also stated that inquiries are being conducted with a female nurse and her husband at the nursing home as part of the investigation. Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) S.K. Jain described the murder as a targeted killing, stating that both suspects reside in the same locality.

While one suspect has been apprehended in Hapur, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Jain confirmed that efforts are underway to locate the second suspect, who also appears to be a minor. Reports indicate the suspects had initially consulted a compounder for a toe injury before the shooting took place in Dr. Akhtar's cabin.

CCTV footage from inside the nursing home captured the incident, reinforcing the police's case. Officers described the aftermath, revealing that Dr. Akhtar was discovered slumped in a chair, bleeding from the head.

Dr. Akhtar, who had been employed at the nursing home for two years, is survived by his wife, also a Unani practitioner, and their two children, and the family lived in Shaheen Bagh.

Witnesses, including Gajala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil, nursing staff on duty that night, reported hearing a gunshot. Parveen recounted that upon entering the cabin, she found Dr. Akhtar motionless in a pool of blood.

A police officer noted that the shooting appeared unprovoked, and it was revealed that the accused had conducted reconnaissance in the area a day prior to the incident. Six police teams have been established to gather further evidence and apprehend the remaining suspect.

