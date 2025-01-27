Delhi elections 2025: 'Manish Sisodia to return as Deputy CM if AAP wins,' Arvind Kejriwal tells voters in Jangpura

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Manish Sisodia will assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister if AAP wins the Delhi assembly polls.

"He will become the Deputy chief minister in the government, and with him, all of you will also become deputy chief ministers," Kejriwal told a gathering in Jangpura assembly constituency.

Related Articles

An MLA from Patparganj, Manish Sisodia is contesting the assembly polls from Jangpura this time.

Moreover, Kejriwal slammed BJP leaders for obstructing development in their constituencies and urged voters to not vote for the BJP. Furthermore, he said that Sisodia and AAP have made government schools in Delhi "excellent for the better future of your children".

"Now BJP is saying that if their government is formed, they will close all the government schools here too. It is up to you to choose the AAP-- 'which builds government schools' -- or the BJP, 'which closes them'."

Addressing the voters in Jangpura, Sisodia promised transformative governance if elected. "If I win from Jangpura, every brother and sister here will become Deputy CM. No one will dare to stop the work of the people here," he said.

Sisodia was arrested in March 2023 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He was granted bail in the case by the Supreme Court in 2024, after spending around 17 months in Tihar jail.

Sisodia previously claimed that the BJP offered him the Chief Minister's post when he was lodged in jail. He also said the BJP allegedly threatened him with a longer jail sentence if he didn't switch allegiance to the BJP.

"Join the BJP, and we will break up AAP MLAs, we will make you Chief Minister," Manish said he was told.

The AAP faces a tough contest in Jangpura, with the BJP fielding Tarvinder Singh Marwah and the Congress nominating Farhad Suri. The results of the assembly elections will be declared on February 8.