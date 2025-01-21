Delhi elections 2025: Big promises in BJP's Sankalp Patra 2.0 -- SIT probe into AAP's 'irregularities'; ₹15,000 for UPSC aspirants

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the second part of its manifesto titled Sankalp Patra for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. Union minister Anurag Thakur was present during the occasion along with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other senior party leaders.

While releasing the second part of the manifesto, Thakur said that if voted to power in Delhi, the BJP will launch an SIT probe into the 'irregularities' and 'scams' of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Furthermore, the Union Minister said that if elected in Delhi, the BJP will provide a financial assistance of ₹15,000 to students who are preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and state civil services exams.

"We will provide to the youth of Delhi one-time financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for preparation of competitive examinations and reimburse two-time travel and application fees. This is Modi ki guarantee."

He also said that the party will provide free education from KG to PG for needy students in the national capital.

Anurag Thakur further said that under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, students from the Scheduled Castes who are pursuing technical courses in ITIs and polytechnic skill centres will get a monthly stipend of ₹1,000.

Besides this, he also accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister Atishi and other senior AAP leaders of giving shelter to Rohingyas and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the national capital.

In the first part of its manifesto, the saffron party focused on women voters, senior citizens and the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

It included assurances of continuing existing welfare schemes and new promises like a monthly pension of ₹2,500 for senior citizens aged 60-70 and ₹3,000 for those above 70.

At the time, BJP national president JP Nadda said the developmental schemes in Delhi will resume with more efficiency if the BJP comes to power. He also announced that the BJP will start the Atal Canteen Scheme in Delhi, under which nutritious meals will be provided to poor people at a cost of ₹5.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.