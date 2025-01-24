‘He should guide Amit Shah ji then’: Arvind Kejriwal on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s comment on Delhi’s law and order

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, commenting on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks that the party has plunged Delhi into chaos, said that it is indeed true that law and order in the capital city is in doldrums, but law and order is under Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that CM Yogi should sit Amit Shah down and guide him on how to improve the situation.

Related Articles

"Yesterday, Yogi ji said a very good thing that people of Delhi also support. He raised the issue of law and order collapsing in Delhi. I agree with him 100 per cent, the people of Delhi also agree with him. Gangsters are roaming freely in Delhi, there are 11 big gangster groups who have divided Delhi in 11 parts and are extorting and threatening businessmen. Businessmen are receiving extortion calls and threats asking them for Rs 3-4 crore or their families would be wiped off. Delhi roads are witnessing gang wars, it has become difficult for women to step out of their homes, everyday children and women are getting kidnapped. These gangsters are openly using knives as weapons, murdering people, snatching chains, theft and robberies are happening. The people of Delhi are really scared,” said Kejriwal.

VIDEO | Delhi Election 2025: Here's what Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) said during a press conference:



"Yesterday, Yogi ji said a very good thing that people of Delhi also support. He raised the issue of law and order collapsing in Delhi. I… pic.twitter.com/3RvTIVW5UO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2025

“Yogi ji said that he has fixed law and order in Uttar Pradesh. I don't know whether law and order has improved in Uttar Pradesh or not. He also said that he has wiped off all gangsters in UP. Law and order in Delhi is under Home Minister Amit Shah, and it is his responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the people of Delhi. If Yogi ji is saying that he has improved UP's law and order, then he should guide Amit Shah ji over how to do it in Delhi. He should guide Amit Shah ji how to end 'gangster raj' in Delhi,” said the AAP chief taking a dig at the chief minister and the union minister.

“Amit Shah ji does not even have time, he is busy buying MLAs, ousting elected governments, breaking up political parties. Yogi ji should make Amit Shah ji understand that if the law and order situation in Delhi has to be improved, then he will have to give some time to the issue,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath had launched a scathing attack on AAP during a rally in Kirari, Delhi, ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections. He accused the AAP government of turning Delhi into a "garbage dump" and "den of chaos," while allegedly aiding illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers in the city. Adityanath claimed that AAP's actions have deprived the people of Delhi of basic facilities and jeopardised national security.