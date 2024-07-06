Delhi excise policy case: Only Arvind Kejriwal's role under investigation now, CBI tells Supreme Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 6 clarified that its investigation into the roles of all other accused has been completed and only the role of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being investigated in the Delhi excise policy case.

CBI counsel Advocate DP Singh said that the agency will brief the Supreme Court about some new developments that took place after June 4, which led to the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. CBI further clarified that the statement made by the Solicitor General before was related to all the arrested accused in the case except Kejriwal.

On June 4, the Supreme Court noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the investigation would be concluded and a final complaint and charge sheet would be filed expeditiously and at any rate on or before July 3 and immediately thereafter, the trial court will be free to proceed with trial.

In light of the said submissions made and having regard to the fact that the period of “6-8 months” fixed by this court by order dated October 30, 2023, has not come to an end, it would suffice to dispose of these petitions with liberty to the petitioner to revive his prayer afresh after filing the final complaint/charge sheet as assured by the Solicitor General.

Counsels for Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha on July 6 alleged that CBI is miscreating and misleading the statements. On March 22, the court in a judicial order noted that the investigation was complete. CBI wrongly stated before the court that the investigation is complete. Today, the situation is that the status report filed is contrary.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja today extended the judicial custody of Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other accused till July 15.

Meanwhile, the court also allowed Manish Sisodia to sign documents related to the development of his constituency from MLA funds. The court also allowed him to sign bank checks for his family’s expenditures.

However, the court also deferred its hearing on the aspect of taking cognisance on the third supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI against BRS Leader K Kavitha. The court deferred the matter for July 8, after noting that some of the pages of said chargesheet are incorrectly paginated.

The national convener of the AAP Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he remains in judicial custody. This arrest is related to a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier, Kejriwal had been arrested by the ED on March 21 in the same money laundering case. He was granted bail by the trial court on June 20. However, the high court subsequently upheld the trial court's bail order, leading to Kejriwal’s continued detention in Tihar Jail.

Kejriwal was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 over money laundering allegations while framing the Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped after the Lieutenant Governor raised red flags. The ED has alleged the money Kejriwal got from the liquor sellers was used to fund the party's campaign in Goa, since he is the convenor of the AAP.