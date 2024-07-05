Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on bail plea moved by CM Arvind Kejriwal; lists next hearing for July 17

The Delhi High Court today issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking bail in CBI case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna sought response from CBI and listed the matter for hearing on July 17 when Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest is also listed.

The court, however, also took note of the fact that Kejriwal has approached the High Court directly for bail instead of moving the trial court first. "This contention will be considered at the later stage," the HC said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Arvind Kejriwal, argued that the AAP leader poses no flight risk or is a terrorist. Singhvi mentioned that Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI after securing bail in the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case.

The national convener of the AAP Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he remains in judicial custody. This arrest is related to a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier, Kejriwal had been arrested by the ED on March 21 in the same money laundering case. He was granted bail by the trial court on June 20. However, the high court subsequently upheld the trial court's bail order, leading to Kejriwal’s continued detention in Tihar Jail.

Kejriwal was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 over money laundering allegations while framing the Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped after the Lieutenant Governor raised red flags. The ED has alleged the money Kejriwal got from the liquor sellers was used to fund the party's campaign in Goa, since he is the convenor of the AAP.