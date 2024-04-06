Delhi excise policy scam case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 18

A new Delhi court on extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Manish Sisodia till April 18, as part of a money laundering case in connection to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Sisodia was brought before the court when his previous judicial custody was about to expire, and Special Judge Kaveri Baweja prolonged his judicial custody.

Sanjay Singh, a fellow party member and co-accused in the case who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court, also showed up in court for the proceedings.

Both CBI and the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The investigating authorities have claimed that to avoid getting caught, the beneficiaries reportedly transferred "illegal" income to the accused officials and created fake entries in their books of account.

On February 26, 2023, Sisodia was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to his purported involvement in the "scam". On March 9, 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained Sisodia in connection with a money-laundering case that resulted from the CBI FIR.

In the ED case, Sisodia had already filed a bail request with the court; however, it was denied on April 28, 2023. On March 31, 2023, the CBI case denied his bail motion. After that, he went to the Delhi High Court to challenge the trial court's rulings.

However, on July 3, 2023, his bail motion in the ED case was denied. And earlier on May 30, 2023, his bail application was also denied in the CBI case. He then went to the Supreme Court.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

(with inputs from PTI)