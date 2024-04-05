Senior BJP leaders 'conspired against Arvind Kejriwal to put him behind bars in liquor scam, claims Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday claimed a connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, who is accused in a Delhi excise policy case. Holding up a photo of the two, Singh alleged this during a press conference in the national capital. He stated that Reddy was given a ticket by the BJP ally TDP in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sanjay Singh presented a picture of Modi with Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and claimed that Reddy has been using this photo to garner votes for the upcoming elections.

“The man who has been made liquor scam accused, what is PM Modi doing with him? He is now a TDP (Lok Sabha) candidate in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy is using PM Modi's photo to seek votes,” Sanjay Singh alleged.

“This liquor scam has been done by the BJP. The senior leaders of BJP are involved in pulling this off,” claimed Sanjay Singh.

Singh accused senior BJP leaders of being part of a "big conspiracy" to imprison Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Singh, who was released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday, had been arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. However, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Sanjay Singh alleged that Magunta Reddy, who was a member of the YSRCP in 2022 when he was raided by the central agency, did not make any statement against Arvind Kejriwal at that time. As a result, according to Singh's allegation, Reddy's son was later arrested.

“Magunta Reddy gave three statements, and his son Raghava Magunta gave seven statements. On September 16, when he (Magunta Reddy) was first asked by the ED whether he knew Arvind Kejriwal, he told the truth and said that he met Kejriwal in the matter of charitable trust land. But after that, his son was arrested and after five months of keeping him in jail, his father changed his statement,” the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

Singh stated that Raghava, Reddy's son, made seven statements between February 10 and July 16. However, only one of these statements mentioned Kejriwal. Singh alleged that Raghava gave his seventh statement against Kejriwal "after five months of torture."

The BJP has not yet responded to the allegations.