Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi's mega roadshow set to rock Ghaziabad, over 2 lakh attendees expected: details here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Ghaziabad today, as the party targets 13 Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 2 lakh enthusiastic attendees are anticipated to flood the streets during the roadshow.

Around 5 o'clock in the evening, the PM's helicopter will land at police lines, and he will immediately proceed to Malliwara Chowk, where the 1 kilometre roadshow to Chaudhary Mod is scheduled to begin between 5:30 and 6 o'clock. as reported by TOI.

Related Articles

Preparations are underway to ensure a seamless experience for attendees, with Ambedkar Road receiving a fresh coat of paint on central verges and meticulous arrangements by the Ghaziabad police for multilayered security.

With an estimated deployment of around 6,000 personnel, stringent security checks will be enforced, and elaborate traffic diversions will be in place from noon until the conclusion of the roadshow.

This roadshow holds significant importance for the BJP, not only in Ghaziabad but also in neighbouring districts of western Uttar Pradesh, which are slated for polls in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

It marks the second major rally in the Ghaziabad constituency by the BJP since the nomination process began. Previously, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh campaigned at the Ramlila ground on April 3.



The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Atul Garg as its candidate from Ghaziabad, replacing sitting MP and Union Minister VK Singh.

Setting a precedent for early and vigorous campaigning, the BJP already brought prominent names like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to bolster support through meetings and rallies in Ghaziabad.



