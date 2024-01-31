Delhi fog: Over 50 flights, 23 trains delayed, some diverted; Airport issues passenger advisory

More than 50 flights were delayed as a thick blanket of dense fog shrouded Delhi and its neighbouring regions on Wednesday morning. Some of these flights were diverted to Jaipur, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, India Today reported citing Delhi International airport sources.

The thick fog reduced visibility to near zero, affecting not only flights but also rail and road traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted such adverse weather conditions, including dense to very dense fog over isolated pockets of the region.

Early Wednesday morning, very dense fog conditions were reported in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Dense fog engulfed the skies in parts of east Uttar Pradesh, BIhar and Odisha whereas moderate fog was reported in isolated pockets of west Uttar Pradesh and coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said on X formerly Twitter.

The cold wave gripping the city led to temperatures being recorded in single digits, contributing to the formation of this dense fog. Humidity levels reached 100%, with dry bulb and dew point temperatures ranging between 10-11 degrees Celsius and wind speeds of 3-7 kmph, creating the perfect conditions for dense fog.

Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information, as flights not compliant with CAT III instrument landing systems were likely to be affected.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the airport said in its advisory to passengers.

The airport authorities issued advisories regretting any inconvenience caused and urging passengers to stay informed about their flights. The fog also led to delays and cancellations of several train services, adding to the travel woes of commuters.

Total of 23 trains to Delhi from various parts of India such as Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar were running late due to dense fog and extremely low visibility, according to the Railways.

List of trains to Delhi delayed on January 31, 2024

This weather event highlighted the challenges posed by severe fog conditions in one of India's busiest airports, emphasizing the need for travelers to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and advisories during the winter season.

