Delhi freezes at 3.8 degree Celsius, lowest minimum temperature in 5 years: IMD

Delhi temperature: Delhi residents woke up to a densely foggy and freezing morning on Friday. The temperature in the national capital settled three notches below the season’s average, dipping to 3.8 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that it is the lowest minimum temperature in the last five years.

It was not only the dipping temperatures but also the dense layer of fog that ensured that the cold Friday morning stood out. Delhi airport reported zero visibility at 7:30 am, with IMD predicting no significant change in the following couple of hours.

Many domestic and international flights were delayed owing to the very dense fog conditions. Additionally 23 Delhi-bound trains, including Vande Bharat trains and Rajdhani trains were delayed by up to 6 hours.

It is not only Delhi, but most of Northern India that is experiencing dense fog conditions and dipping temperatures. According to IMD, Minimum temperatures dropped to the range of 3-7 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan and in some parts of UP, north Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Bihar. As per the met department, temperatures were below normal by 1-3 degree Celsius in most parts of North India. Parts of Rajasthan also witnessed cold wave to severe cold wave conditions.

Very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh at 8:30 am, while dense fog was reported in isolated pockets over Jammu, Haryana, and East Uttar Pradesh. Bihar, West MP and Assam witnessed moderate fog.

At 8:30 am, visibility was zero in Punjab’s Bhatinda, while it was 50 mt in Amritsar and Ludhiana, 200 mt in Ambala and Patiala, 25 mt in Bhiwani, Hissar and Palam, 50 mt in Ayanagar, 200 mt in Safdarjung, and 500 mt in Delhi’s Ridge area.

Additionally, as per Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 348 at 9 am. It is in the ‘very poor’ AQI category.

Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to settle around 17 degrees Celsius on Friday.

