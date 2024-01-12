Delhi fog: Delhi airport reports zero visibility at 7:30 am; 23 trains delayed by up to 6 hrs

Delhi-NCR fog and temperature: Persisting cold day conditions continue to affect northern, eastern, and northeastern India as dense fog reduces visibility to zero in several areas, including Delhi, according to the weather department. The national capital witnessed dense fog early in the morning with zero visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4:30 am, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Delhi (Palam) Airport (VIDP) is continue to report 0 m visibility in very dense fog conditions at 0730 hrs IST of today as shown in attached figure, no significant change is expected during next 2 hours,” stated IMD, adding that Delhi Safdarjung Airport (VIDD) reported 200 m visibility in dense fog conditions at 7:30 am and no significant change is expected during next 2 hours.

Meanwhile, 23 trains have been delayed due to dense fog by up to 6 hours. These trains include Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Bengaluru-New Delhi Rajdhani, and more.

On Thursday, Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The maximum temperature was 18.1 degrees Celsius, also two degrees below normal.

The IMD predicts similar foggy conditions for certain parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions from January 12 to 16. The Met department further forecasts continued cold day to severe cold day conditions in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand till mid-January.

Ground frost is also expected in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on January 12 and 13. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from January 16, leading to light rainfall or snowfall in certain areas.

Another spell of light rainfall or snowfall is predicted around January 16 and 17. The IMD indicates conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of Northeast Monsoon rains around January 15. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep in the next 24 hours, after which dry weather will prevail.

