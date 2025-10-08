Delhi High Court summons Netflix, Red Chillies over Sameer Wankhede's lawsuit against Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, Google, X Corp, and Meta in response to a defamation suit filed by Sameer Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, according to Bar and Bench. Wankhede is seeking a take-down of scenes from the Aryan Khan-directed Netflix series, 'The Ba*ds of Bollywood'**, which he claims defame him.

Advertisement

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued the summons and asked the defendants to respond, stating, "Let them take instructions and file a reply. Cannot pass an injunction order in general." The matter will be heard again on October 30.

Background of the case

Sameer Wankhede, who previously served as the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is known for arresting Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in 2021 during a drug raid in Mumbai. The incident has remained in the public eye, and now, Wankhede is seeking Rs 2 crore in damages against Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, Google, Meta, and RPG Lifestyle Media Pvt. Ltd.

In his suit, Wankhede claims that there is a scene in the show where a character resembling him is depicted, with actions and traits that closely mirror his own. He argues that the portrayal is malicious, false, and designed to damage his reputation.

Advertisement

Wankhede’s allegations

Wankhede asserts that the defamatory content in the series directly targets him, describing it as a deliberate effort to portray him in a negative light. "The Defendant No. 1 has purposefully and intentionally crafted a character in defamatory content with the sole intent to connect with the plaintiff," he said in the suit. “This was a conscious attempt to portray the plaintiff in a negative light.”

The ex-NCB officer also pointed out that the series undermines the public perception of anti-drug enforcement agencies, potentially eroding trust in law enforcement. Wankhede highlighted the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the Aryan Khan case, stating that the portrayal is prejudicial and biased, especially when the matter is still pending in the Bombay High Court and Special NDPS Court in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he mentioned receiving intimidating messages on social media, allegedly from individuals linked to the show’s content.

Legal representation and next steps

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi represented Wankhede in court, while Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan, along with multiple other advocates, appeared for Red Chillies Entertainment. Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayyar and Advocate Saikrishna Rajagopal represented Netflix.

The Court will revisit the matter next month, where the defendants are expected to respond in detail to Wankhede's claims.