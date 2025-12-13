Delhi-NCR air turns ‘severe’: GRAP Stage-III curbs kick in with school, construction curbs 

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on December 13 enforced Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorated to ‘severe’ levels.

The capital’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 349 on December 12 but surged to 401 by 10 am Saturday due to “slow wind speed, stable atmosphere and lack of dispersal of pollutants,” CAQM said in a statement.

Advertisement

In response, authorities ordered schools up to Class 5 to shift to hybrid mode and imposed curbs on non-essential construction, demolition, mining, and stone crushing activities. Entry of older diesel goods vehicles has been banned in Delhi, and BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are restricted in key NCR cities including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Offices in the region have been advised to operate with 50% staff.

These measures are in addition to Stage I and II actions already in effect. GRAP classifies air quality responses into four escalating stages, with Stage III triggered when AQI crosses 400.

Each winter, the Delhi-NCR region battles hazardous air due to a mix of adverse weather, vehicle emissions, crop residue burning and local pollution sources.

Advertisement

Smog worsens condition

Delhi's air quality sharply declined today morning, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 387, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The most affected areas saw AQI levels surpassing 400, with Wazirpur recording the highest at 443. Other localities such as Jahangirpuri (439), Vivek Vihar (437), Rohini and Anand Vihar (434 each), and Ashok Vihar (431) also reported hazardous air quality. Pollution hotspots totaled 18, reinforcing concerns about exposure to dangerous air pollutants.

Neighbouring regions mirrored Delhi's crisis, with Ghaziabad and Noida each recording AQI levels of 422, both in the 'severe' range. Gurugram reported an AQI of 295, while Faridabad stood at 208, categorised as 'poor'. This regional spread highlights persistent air quality challenges across the National Capital Region.