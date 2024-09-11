scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Delhi-NCR earthquake: Tremors jolt North India after 5.8 magnitude quake hits Pakistan

Feedback

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Tremors jolt North India after 5.8 magnitude quake hits Pakistan

The quake centred about 25 kilometres southwest of Karor, occurred at a depth of 33 kilometres and was felt in major cities, including Islamabad and Lahore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi NCR earthquake Delhi NCR earthquake

Delhi and several north Indian states experienced mild tremors on Wednesday following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Pakistan.

The quake, centred about 25 kilometres southwest of Karor, occurred at a depth of 33 kilometres and was felt in major cities, including Islamabad and Lahore.

Residents in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir reported feeling the tremors, reaching as far as Afghanistan.

This earthquake marks the second instance of seismic activity affecting Delhi and its surrounding regions in just two weeks, following a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on August 29 at a depth of 255 kilometres.

Delhi's geographical location places it in a seismically active zone, making it vulnerable to earthquakes due to its proximity to the Himalayas. 

Published on: Sep 11, 2024, 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement