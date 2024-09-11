Delhi-NCR earthquake: Tremors jolt North India after 5.8 magnitude quake hits Pakistan

Delhi and several north Indian states experienced mild tremors on Wednesday following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Pakistan.

The quake, centred about 25 kilometres southwest of Karor, occurred at a depth of 33 kilometres and was felt in major cities, including Islamabad and Lahore.

Residents in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir reported feeling the tremors, reaching as far as Afghanistan.

This earthquake marks the second instance of seismic activity affecting Delhi and its surrounding regions in just two weeks, following a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on August 29 at a depth of 255 kilometres.

Delhi's geographical location places it in a seismically active zone, making it vulnerable to earthquakes due to its proximity to the Himalayas.