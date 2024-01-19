Delhi-NCR stays in fog grip: Many trains, flights delayed, no respite till Jan 21

Fog update: Respite will have to wait for several parts of North India reeling under chilling cold wave conditions along with dense fog that has disrupted rail and air traffic for the past few weeks.

Maximum temperatures have dropped below normal by 5-8 degrees Celsius since December. There was a brief respite on January 7 and 8, owing to a passing western disturbance but cold conditions returned from January 9.

Dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North for the next 2 days (Jan 21) and then decrease in intensity.

Cold wave and dense fog conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Dense to very dense fog at a few places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand," the weather department said.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at a few places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and at isolated places in Himanchal Pradesh. Ground frost at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand," it added.

The early-morning foggy weather in Delhi and adjoining areas has significantly impacted road, rail, and air traffic over the past several days.

On Friday, at least 22 trains from various parts of the country were running late, and several flight operations were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to low visibility amid the fog.

According to the weather department, minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-6 degrees Celsius over many parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh; in the range of 7-10 degrees Celsius over most parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

These are below normal by 1 degree to 3 degrees Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan.