Delhi-NCR weather: Heatwave to hit pause, IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms till April 11

Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, is set to experience a shift in weather conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rainfall and thunderstorms until April 11 due to an approaching western disturbance. This change is expected to provide some relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions, which have seen unusually high temperatures in the region.

Related Articles

The IMD has indicated that the current heatwave conditions are likely to decrease significantly from April 10. "As a result, prevailing heat wave conditions will decrease significantly from tomorrow, the 10th April," the weather agency stated on Wednesday. The northwest regions, including parts of Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch, and Punjab, have been experiencing temperatures well above normal, with Delhi's Safdarjung recording 41°C, 5.9 degrees above average.

This brief respite comes after days of oppressive heat, with light rain and thunderstorms expected to offer temporary relief. However, the IMD predicts that heatwave conditions could return to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from April 15, following this short-lived weather shift. The definition of a heatwave, as per the IMD, is when maximum temperatures reach at least 40°C in the plains and are 4.5 to 6.4°C above normal.

The forecast includes a yellow alert for Delhi, expecting very light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Thursday and Friday. The air quality in Delhi has also been affected, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 241, categorising it as 'poor' on April 10. This change in weather might provide minor improvements in air quality, although the longer-term outlook remains uncertain.

The IMD has further detailed that after the initial drop in temperatures due to the thunderstorms and rain, temperatures are expected to rise again by 2-4°C following the temporary decline. "No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest India, Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and fall by 2-4°C during subsequent 3 days; rise by 2-4°C thereafter," the agency remarked.

Residents of Delhi-NCR are advised to prepare for these fluctuations, as the region braces for both brief relief and the likelihood of returning heatwave conditions. The coming days will see cloudy skies and potentially gusty winds, with temperatures dipping slightly before climbing back.

As the western disturbance continues to influence the region's weather, the IMD's forecast provides critical insights into upcoming weather patterns. This information is vital for residents and authorities to manage the challenges posed by extreme temperatures and changing conditions.

While the brief downturn in temperatures is welcomed, the expected return of heat highlights the ongoing climate challenges facing the region. Preparedness for fluctuating weather conditions remains essential for minimising disruptions and ensuring public safety in the face of these extreme weather patterns.