Heat relief for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts thundershowers, issues orange alert for parts of Maharashtra

Mumbaikars reeling under humid, smoggy conditions may finally get a break, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted thundershowers and a light thunderstorm over the next two days. The department also issued an orange alert for several parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday.

“There will be a slight drop in the temperature. Thundershowers are likely towards Tuesday evening, and thunderstorms on Wednesday accompanied by gusty winds in the suburbs can bring relief for Mumbaikars,” said IMD Mumbai director Shubhangi Bhute.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33-34 degrees Celsius. “Humidity was more than 80 per cent,” Bhute noted, adding that wind direction was a key factor. “Humidity depends on the wind direction. If the winds are northerly or easterly, they sustain all pollution, along with moisture and dust particles, which is smog, and it causes visibility to drop. The city was enveloped in smog this morning.”

Parts of Rajasthan are also expected to see light rain under the influence of a western disturbance, a MeT department spokesperson said. Cloudy skies are likely on April 2-3 in eastern and southeastern Rajasthan, with light rain expected in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions on April 3. Temperatures in the state may rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next few days. On April 5, Barmer, Jaisalmer and surrounding areas are likely to hit a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius, accompanied by hot winds. Barmer was the hottest in the last 48 hours, touching 39.4°C—1.6 degrees above normal.

The IMD has warned of a prolonged and harsher summer. “From April to June, most parts of north and east India, central India, and the plains of northwest India are expected to experience two to four more heatwave days than normal,” said IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in a press conference on Monday.

India typically sees 4 to 7 heatwave days during the April-June window, but this year is expected to be more extreme, with states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana among those projected to face extended spells of heat. Eastern UP, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha may see 10 to 11 heatwave days.

Minimum temperatures are also expected to be higher than normal in most regions, and the central government has asked states to check hospital readiness for heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. Last year, India recorded 536 heatwave days—the highest in 14 years—along with 41,789 suspected heat stroke cases and 143 confirmed deaths.



