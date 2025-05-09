As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, Delhi has been placed on high alert, with stepped-up security measures across the national capital. Historic sites such as the Red Fort and Qutub Minar are now under tighter surveillance, with additional police personnel deployed and CCTV coverage intensified.

The alert was triggered late Thursday night, as Pakistan attempted to launch coordinated strikes on multiple Indian cities, including Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Chandigarh. Indian forces reportedly foiled the attempts and neutralised a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.

As part of emergency measures:

Sirens were sounded, and strollers were asked to vacate India Gate. Police said the move was part of standard traffic control to avoid congestion.

The Delhi government cancelled all employee leaves, and district magistrates convened emergency meetings to review health and disaster response readiness.

Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and anti-sabotage teams conducted sweeps across malls, markets, hotels, and public spaces to guard against potential threats.

Police checks were also intensified at Delhi’s border points and metro stations, with paramilitary reinforcements stationed across key locations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania confirmed that security inspections were carried out at Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station. “The station is secured with 41 operational CCTV cameras… In each shift, 7 male and 2 female CISF personnel remain deployed to ensure robust, round-the-clock security,” he said.

DCP (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary added that anti-sabotage checks were ongoing: “The district's BDS team conducted checks at malls, markets, hotels and vital spots to ensure public safety.”

According to senior officials, special commissioners and deputy commissioners of all 15 districts are personally monitoring the situation and coordinating with local police. Residential colonies, airports, and major public spaces have been placed under heightened vigilance.

A senior police officer said, “Police will stay alert and active. Night vigil has been intensified. We will deploy extra forces in every sensitive area.”

The developments come amid fears of cross-border escalation and possible retaliatory action following India’s military operation targeting terror infrastructure across the border.

(With PTI inputs)