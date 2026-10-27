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Delhi police grants NOC for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, sets strict conditions

Delhi police grants NOC for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, sets strict conditions

The organisers have been asked to install high-definition CCTV cameras at strategic locations, including entry and exit gates, the stage and surrounding areas of Ramlila Maidan

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 5:30 PM IST
Delhi police grants NOC for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, sets strict conditionsThe police have directed the organisers to comply with all applicable laws and take adequate measures to prevent violence, maintain crowd control and ensure public safety

The Delhi Police has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the Congress party’s proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, subject to a series of conditions related to security, crowd management and the maintenance of public order.

In a letter dated October 17, 2026, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, stated that it had no objection to the rally being held from 10 am to 5 pm. The NOC covers arrangements for the event between October 25 and November 3, while making it clear that the organisers must obtain prior permission from the land-owning authority.

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The letter was addressed to Manish Chatrath, in-charge of the party headquarters and a Permanent Invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

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Delhi Police issues security guidelines

As part of the conditions, the police have directed the organisers to comply with all applicable laws and take adequate measures to prevent violence, maintain crowd control and ensure public safety.

The organisers have been asked to install high-definition CCTV cameras at strategic locations, including entry and exit gates, the stage and surrounding areas of Ramlila Maidan. The surveillance system must include recording facilities, monitoring equipment, at least five screens and a dedicated CCTV control room.

They must also arrange sufficient water tankers and separate toilet blocks for women. An adequate number of volunteers must be deployed at the venue to manage the gathering and ensure the smooth conduct of the rally.

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Rally must conclude by 5 pm

The police have stipulated that the rally must end by 5 pm on November 1, with no extension permitted under any circumstances. Participants will not be allowed to stay overnight at Ramlila Maidan either before or after the event.

The organisers must ensure that buses, cars, tempos and other vehicles transporting participants are parked only at locations designated by the Traffic Unit.

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Restrictions on speeches and marches

The police have directed the organisers to ensure that the rally remains peaceful and that no provocative or inflammatory speeches are delivered. Speakers must not make remarks targeting any caste, creed or colour that could disturb public harmony.

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If any speaker is found making provocative or intimidating remarks, the public address system must be switched off immediately and the speaker removed from the stage.

The organisers have also been instructed not to take out any march towards locations other than Ramlila Maidan. They must cooperate with the police and comply with directions issued by senior officers, including those from the Kamla Market police station.

Additionally, the organisers must submit a list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-to-minute programme and details of vehicles, including registration numbers.

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Published on: Oct 27, 2026 5:30 PM IST
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