Delhi police grants NOC for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, sets strict conditions

The letter was addressed to Manish Chatrath, in-charge of the party headquarters and a Permanent Invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

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Delhi Police issues security guidelines

As part of the conditions, the police have directed the organisers to comply with all applicable laws and take adequate measures to prevent violence, maintain crowd control and ensure public safety.

The organisers have been asked to install high-definition CCTV cameras at strategic locations, including entry and exit gates, the stage and surrounding areas of Ramlila Maidan. The surveillance system must include recording facilities, monitoring equipment, at least five screens and a dedicated CCTV control room.

They must also arrange sufficient water tankers and separate toilet blocks for women. An adequate number of volunteers must be deployed at the venue to manage the gathering and ensure the smooth conduct of the rally.

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Delhi Police say - "Permissions regarding NOC for booking of Ramlila Ground from 25.10.2026 to 03.11.2026 to organize rally on 01.11.2026. stands even now." "We have no objection for the same fromn law & order point of view on the below mentioned terms & conditions subject to obtaining prior permission from the land owning authority..,: says Delhi Police's letter dated 17th October 2026. — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026

Rally must conclude by 5 pm

The police have stipulated that the rally must end by 5 pm on November 1, with no extension permitted under any circumstances. Participants will not be allowed to stay overnight at Ramlila Maidan either before or after the event.

The organisers must ensure that buses, cars, tempos and other vehicles transporting participants are parked only at locations designated by the Traffic Unit.

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Restrictions on speeches and marches

The police have directed the organisers to ensure that the rally remains peaceful and that no provocative or inflammatory speeches are delivered. Speakers must not make remarks targeting any caste, creed or colour that could disturb public harmony.

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If any speaker is found making provocative or intimidating remarks, the public address system must be switched off immediately and the speaker removed from the stage.

The organisers have also been instructed not to take out any march towards locations other than Ramlila Maidan. They must cooperate with the police and comply with directions issued by senior officers, including those from the Kamla Market police station.

Additionally, the organisers must submit a list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-to-minute programme and details of vehicles, including registration numbers.