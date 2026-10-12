Delhi Police denotifies Jantar Mantar as protest site, designates 3 alternative venues

The move marks a significant change in Delhi's protest arrangements, with Jantar Mantar no longer designated as a venue for demonstrations under the revised order.

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Three new venues designated for protests

Under the revised arrangement, the three designated venues for protests and demonstrations are:

Ramlila Ground

Burari Ground

CBD Ground, East Delhi

The standing order states that revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising protests at these three locations will be issued separately.

Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a Committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizen's right for organizing protest/demonstrations in place of the existing "designated site". Based on the Committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified. Three new venues viz Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground, East Delhi have been designated as new venues for organizing protest/demonstrations. Detailed and revised SOP for organizing protest/demonstrations at these three venues will be issued separately. This is in partial modification of earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22 dated 28.04.2022. (Notice issued by Anurag Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner) — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026

The new guidelines are expected to outline the procedures and requirements for holding demonstrations at the designated venues. Until the revised SOPs are issued, protest organisers will need to follow the applicable police directions and permission requirements.

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Jantar Mantar's role in Delhi protests

Jantar Mantar has historically been one of the capital's most prominent locations for protests, serving as a focal point for political demonstrations, civic campaigns and public movements. Various organisations, activists and citizens have used the site to raise concerns over policy decisions and social issues.

Its removal from the list of designated protest venues represents a major change in the framework governing public demonstrations in Delhi. The designation of three alternative locations shifts the official arrangements for organising protests away from Jantar Mantar.

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The standing order follows recommendations made by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to examine alternative venues for citizens seeking to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations.

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Abhijeet Dipke's reaction

Abhijeet Dipke criticised Delhi Police’s decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue. In a post on X, he said the site had effectively been turned into a “war zone”.

They have removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Yes, it’s no a longer protest site as anyway it was turned into a war zone by the coward dictator. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega! — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 12, 2026

He concluded his post with the remark, “Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega!” (Now the entire country will become Jantar Mantar).