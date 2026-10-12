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Delhi Police denotifies Jantar Mantar as protest site, designates 3 alternative venues

Delhi Police denotifies Jantar Mantar as protest site, designates 3 alternative venues

The move marks a significant change in Delhi's protest arrangements, with Jantar Mantar no longer designated as a venue for demonstrations under the revised order

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 2:38 PM IST
Delhi Police denotifies Jantar Mantar as protest site, designates 3 alternative venuesJantar Mantar has historically been one of the capital's most prominent locations for protests

Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations, naming Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as the three new locations for public gatherings.

According to a standing order issued on October 11, 2026, the decision modifies an earlier order dated April 28, 2022, which governed designated venues for organising protests in the national capital. The latest order has been signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar.

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The move marks a significant change in Delhi's protest arrangements, with Jantar Mantar no longer designated as a venue for demonstrations under the revised order.

READ THIS: SIR protests: No illegal detention of those gathering peacefully, says Supreme Court

Three new venues designated for protests

Under the revised arrangement, the three designated venues for protests and demonstrations are:

  • Ramlila Ground
  • Burari Ground
  • CBD Ground, East Delhi

The standing order states that revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising protests at these three locations will be issued separately.

The new guidelines are expected to outline the procedures and requirements for holding demonstrations at the designated venues. Until the revised SOPs are issued, protest organisers will need to follow the applicable police directions and permission requirements.

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Jantar Mantar's role in Delhi protests

Jantar Mantar has historically been one of the capital's most prominent locations for protests, serving as a focal point for political demonstrations, civic campaigns and public movements. Various organisations, activists and citizens have used the site to raise concerns over policy decisions and social issues.

Its removal from the list of designated protest venues represents a major change in the framework governing public demonstrations in Delhi. The designation of three alternative locations shifts the official arrangements for organising protests away from Jantar Mantar.

ALSO READ: ‘Supreme Court should not be dragged…’: CJI Surya Kant after denying INDIA bloc meeting request

The standing order follows recommendations made by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to examine alternative venues for citizens seeking to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations.

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Abhijeet Dipke's reaction 

Abhijeet Dipke criticised Delhi Police’s decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue. In a post on X, he said the site had effectively been turned into a “war zone”.

He concluded his post with the remark, “Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega!” (Now the entire country will become Jantar Mantar).

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 2:02 PM IST
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