Delhi Police denotifies Jantar Mantar as protest site, designates 3 alternative venues

The move marks a significant change in Delhi's protest arrangements, with Jantar Mantar no longer designated as a venue for demonstrations under the revised order.
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Three new venues designated for protests
Under the revised arrangement, the three designated venues for protests and demonstrations are:
- Ramlila Ground
- Burari Ground
- CBD Ground, East Delhi
The standing order states that revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising protests at these three locations will be issued separately.
The new guidelines are expected to outline the procedures and requirements for holding demonstrations at the designated venues. Until the revised SOPs are issued, protest organisers will need to follow the applicable police directions and permission requirements.
Jantar Mantar's role in Delhi protests
Jantar Mantar has historically been one of the capital's most prominent locations for protests, serving as a focal point for political demonstrations, civic campaigns and public movements. Various organisations, activists and citizens have used the site to raise concerns over policy decisions and social issues.
Its removal from the list of designated protest venues represents a major change in the framework governing public demonstrations in Delhi. The designation of three alternative locations shifts the official arrangements for organising protests away from Jantar Mantar.
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The standing order follows recommendations made by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to examine alternative venues for citizens seeking to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations.
Abhijeet Dipke's reaction
Abhijeet Dipke criticised Delhi Police’s decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue. In a post on X, he said the site had effectively been turned into a “war zone”.
He concluded his post with the remark, “Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega!” (Now the entire country will become Jantar Mantar).