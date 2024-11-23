Delhi pollution: AQI slips down to 'severe' after a temporary 'very poor' relief, city records 421 AQI

Residents of Delhi-NCR were greeted by a thick layer of smog and chilly temperatures this morning as air quality levels plummeted into the "severe" category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 421. Several areas reported alarming pollution levels, raising significant health concerns among the population.

The ongoing issue of air pollution continues to plague the capital, with poor air quality becoming an increasingly frequent problem. Experts attribute the deteriorating conditions to a mix of vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and unfavourable weather patterns.

Area-wise AQI data as of 8:00 AM shows a concerning trend, with numbers indicating severe pollution in several localities:

Anand Vihar - AQI: 458 (Severe) Ashok Vihar - AQI: 456 (Severe) Bawana - AQI: 457 (Severe) DTU - AQI: 418 (Severe) Dwarka - AQI: 433 (Severe) IGI Airport - AQI: 396 (Very Poor) Jahangirpuri - AQI 462 (Severe) 8. Lodhi Road - AQI: 362 (Very Poor) Pusa - AQI: 396 (Very Poor) 9. RK Puram - AQI: 422 (Severe) Rohini - AQI 450 (Severe)

The classification for AQI readings is as follows: 0-50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," and 401-500 "severe."

In response to the worsening air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a late-night inspection of border areas to assess the enforcement of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP-4) anti-pollution measures. He reported that between 135 to 165 trucks violating restrictions are being turned away on a daily basis.

Additionally, the Railway Board has announced staggered work timings for its employees in response to the high levels of air pollution, following directives from the Central Government. Staff members are also encouraged to carpool when using personal vehicles. In an official communication, the Railway Board stated that due to hazardous air quality conditions in the region, adjustments to working hours would include staggered timings from 9 AM to 5:30 AM and 10 AM to 6:30 AM as part of implementing the GRAP measures.

The Supreme Court is considering relaxing some of the restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) due to a reported improvement in air quality over the last two days, as indicated by the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM). However, given the overall worsening air quality, the court may change its stance during a scheduled hearing on November 25, 2024.

Additionally, the court has appointed a team of 13 young lawyers as Court Commissioners to visit key border entry points today. Their task is to assess compliance with GRAP-4 regulations at these locations. Previously, the court found that some border points were inadequately monitored, allowing heavy trucks to enter and violate the GRAP-4 restrictions. The pollution crisis in Delhi has also led schools to transition to online classes.