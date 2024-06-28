Delhi rains: Heavy waterlogging, traffic jams reported across parts of Delhi-NCR

Delhiites woke up to heavy rainfall on Friday morning, which led to massive waterlogging across parts of the national capital. None was spared from MPs to ministers and councillors to the common man. A video showing heavy waterlogging outside Delhi Water Minister Atishi's residence went viral.

Waterlogging was also reported outside Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav's residence. A video of the MP being shipped by his supporters (quite literally) from the doorstep of his official residence to his car is also doing the rounds on social media.

A user named Sameer shared the video on X with the caption, "SP neta Ramgopal Yadav helping his supporters get some exercise (sic)." Heavy waterlogging was also reported from areas such as Connaught Place, ITO and Dhaula Kuan underpass as well as near the New Parliament.

Another video featured BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rowing an inflatable boat amid severe waterlogging in the NH9 area. Negi said, "All PWD drains are overflowing. They did not get them cleaned ahead of monsoon. This has led to waterlogging. Vinod Nagar has submerged."

There are clown politicians in Our National Capital. From the opposition to the ruling party, everyone is a Joker🤡🤡🤡



Look at this BJP councilor Ravinder Negi 🤦‍♂️😭



Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR

Moreover, waterlogging also resulted in traffic jams across several parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. Traffic jams were reported in areas such as Sarita Vihar, Connaught Place, Palam Airport and Dhaula Kuan.

Delhi Traffic Police alerted people on X regarding heavy traffic congestion in areas such as Dhaula Kuan, the Minto Bridge underpass, and Kamla Market. It also advised citizens to plan their travel accordingly.

Commenting on the issue of waterlogging and traffic jams, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the situation this time is far better than what it was last year. She said that the issue will be resolved by afternoon. She also promised that Delhiites would not have to face such a situation again.

IMD weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by winds for the next 7 days. The weather office predicted light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph on June 29.

On June 29, the national capital is expected to report maximum and minimum temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. Temperature is likely to go down to 34 degrees Celsius, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. On July 1 and 2, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains and winds gusting upto 25-35 kmph.