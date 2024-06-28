Rain mayhem in Delhi: Heavy downpour hits normal life, leaves roads flooded, water enters homes

Parts of the national capital and the adjoining areas received heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the early hours of June 28 causing waterlogging and flooded roads throughout the region. The heavy downpour, which brought respite from the scorching heat, affected normal life with traffic movement being hit leaving many stranded on waterlogged roads.

Traffic is affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/Y8X1bOXUcE — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 28, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers during the day. According to the IMD, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds with speed of 20-40 km/h would continue to occur over Delhi-NCR for the next two hours.

The Met department said between 8:30 am on June 27 till 5:30 am on June 28, Safdarjung has recorded 153.7mm of rainfall, making it a ’very heavy’ rainfall spell for Delhi and counting.

Amount of Rainfall observed over Delhi during 0830 hours IST of 27.06.2024 to 0530 hours IST of 28.06.2024:



Safdarjung-154 mm

Palam-93 mm pic.twitter.com/Eh6rlLJoNY — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 28, 2024

Many areas in Delhi-NCR have been left waterlogged and water entered houses in several low-lying areas. The movement of traffic has been hit, with many stranded on the road due to waterlogging. Traffic police have announced diversions in many areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic was impacted on the outer ring road on both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT, due to waterlogging near the Y-point of Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. On Aurobindo Marg, both carriageways from INA towards AIIMS were impacted due to waterlogging under the AIIMS flyover.

On Vir Vanda Bairagi Marg, traffic was similarly impacted due to a waterlogged Azad Market underpass; on ring road from Naraina towards Moti Bagh due to waterlogging under the Dhaula Kuan flyover and on Anuvrat Marg on both carriageways and at Lado Sarai Red light due to waterlogging in the entire area.

The national capital received almost 15 cm of rain in just three hours, according to weather officials. From 2.30 am to 5.30 am, the city's main observatory in Safdarjung recorded 148.5 mm of rain.

VIDEO | Visuals of rain-triggered waterlogging in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/iNl2LijEkw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2024

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that due to heavy rains, entry/exit is closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 Metro station. The shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport has been suspended while service is normal on all other lines, it added.

The downpour also caused roof collapse at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport due to which all departures from the terminal have been temporarily suspended, officials said. According to reports six people have been injured in the incident.

Gurugram residents hit

Severe traffic congestion and waterlogging were reported after heavy rain lashed Gurugram today morning. Many residential areas were submerged, including areas of Ardee City in Sector 52. According to the weather department, the city received 30 mm rainfall, leading to waterlogging in several stretches of the National Highway (NH-48).

Many city areas were heavily inundated, with residents of Dwarka Expressway, Sector 9, Sector 21, Sector 23, and MG Road reporting significant waterlogging, making it difficult to step out of their homes. The stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and areas near Iffco Chowk Metro station were also affected.