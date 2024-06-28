Delhi rains: IndiGo, SpiceJet cancel flights from Terminal 1 as airport roof collapses

Delhiites woke up to some sweet relief on Friday from the sweltering heat. However, the same has brought some unwelcome news for passengers travelling out of the city today. A portion of the roof at the Delhi airport collapsed, leading to temporary suspension of all departing flights.

IndiGo took to social media to announce that all flights of the airline to and from Terminal 1 have been cancelled.

"IndiGo flight operations are impacted due to structural damage to Terminal 1, Delhi Airport because of adverse weather conditions. This has led to flight cancellations at Delhi as passengers are not able to enter the terminal. Passengers already inside the terminal will be able to board their planned flights, but those with flights later in the day will be offered alternatives," the carrier said in a statement.

#6ETravelAdvisory - Due to heavy rains, #DelhiAirport is partially closed, and all flights to/from Terminal 1 stand cancelled. For alternate flight options or a full refund, please visit https://t.co/6643rYe4I7. We'll continue to keep you updated. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 28, 2024

"This unplanned situation has also led to operations across the network being impacted. Customers are advised to keep a track of and confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport," it said while releasing two contact numbers to the passengers for assistance: 0124 6173838 or 0124 4973838.

Budget carrier SpiceJet has also announced the cancellation of its flights from Terminal 1. "Due to bad weather (heavy rains), SpiceJet flights have been cancelled as Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport will remain partially closed for operations until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

🚨 Important Update: Due to bad weather (heavy rains), SpiceJet flights have been cancelled as Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport will remain partially closed for operations until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Please contact us at… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 28, 2024

Air India said that due to the heavy rains, delays in flights are likely and urged passengers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

This comes after the airport reported the roof collapse in the early hours of Friday. Check-in counters have been temporarily suspended as a safety measure. "Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) spokesperson said in a statement. Terminal 1, out of the three terminals in the Delhi airport, only has domestic flight operations.