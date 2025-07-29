Delhi rains: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet flights disrupted; IGI airport issues advisory

Adverse weather conditions have caused significant disruptions to flight operations in Delhi and Dharamshala, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories. The Indira Gandhi International Airport has warned travellers of potential delays due to the ongoing rain, urging them to use public transport to avoid traffic jams and reach the airport on time.

SpiceJet alerted passengers about possible flight disruptions, stating: "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL) and Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected." This announcement comes as rain and gusty winds continue to impact these regions.

Air India has also sounded alerts, cautioning travellers: "Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning… Allow extra time for your journey." Such warnings have become crucial as the weather shows no signs of abating.

IndiGo, in a similar vein, issued a reminder titled "A Rainy Day Reminder," noting: "With heavy rainfall expected over Delhi, we're seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. Please check your flight status and allow extra time for travel." This indicates the widespread impact of the adverse conditions on both ground and air travel.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. Although an intense downpour was expected, no colour-coded alert had been issued by the time of reporting.

Authorities have urged residents to stay safe, avoid waterlogged areas, and adhere to official advisories, as more showers are anticipated over the coming days. The airport remains in constant coordination with stakeholders to ensure minimal disruption to operations.

Passengers are advised to contact airlines directly for the latest updates on flights. This proactive communication is aimed at mitigating inconvenience by keeping travellers informed about real-time changes in flight schedules.

As the rain continues unabated, the IMD and airport authorities are closely monitoring the situation to provide timely updates and ensure passenger safety. The collective efforts aim to manage travel disruptions effectively during this challenging period.