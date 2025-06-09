Delhi Weather: IMD predicts intense heat, No rain for a week in northwest India

A severe heatwave continues to grip northwestern states of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting scorching conditions until Wednesday, June 11. States including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh are enduring high temperatures, but relief is anticipated later in the week when light to moderate rainfall is expected to arrive between June 13 and 14.

The IMD forecasts that temperatures in the Delhi-NCR region will remain elevated, ranging from 41 to 43°C during the day and 27 to 29°C at night on June 9. The weather will be characterised by a clear sky with hot and humid conditions, accompanied by dust-rising surface winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 30 kmph.

"The predominant surface wind will likely be from the northwest direction with a wind speed of less than 16 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming 18-20 kmph in the afternoon," the IMD stated, forecasting an escalation up to 25 kmph by evening.

While relief is on the horizon for some regions, Rajasthan is expected to experience severe heatwave conditions, particularly on June 9, with temperatures soaring even higher. Similar heatwave alerts are in place for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Madhya Pradesh, maintaining these conditions until June 11.

Uttarakhand, however, is forecasted to receive isolated heavy rainfall from June 12-14, providing some respite from the heat. The anticipated rains could mitigate the ongoing heatwave's impact in the hilly state.

The weather agency's forecast suggests that all northwestern states, barring Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will continue to endure heatwave conditions this week. The expected rainfall later in the week could alleviate some of the heat stress in these areas.

Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states are advised to prepare for continued above-normal temperatures until the arrival of the forecasted rain showers. Efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of the heatwave include staying hydrated and avoiding exposure to extreme heat.

As the situation develops, the IMD remains a key source for updates and advisories regarding the changing weather patterns and their implications for the affected regions.